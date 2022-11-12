LaMelo Ball’s Injury Status Updated by Hornets for Saturday vs. Heat

Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball could be poised to make his season debut against the Heat on Saturday after the team upgraded him to questionable on the final injury report before tip-off.

Ball, who has missed the first 13 games of the campaign with a high-ankle sprain, was previously ruled out for the contest against Miami on Friday. However, the team’s training staff must have seen a positive indication that that the 21-year-old may be ready to make his return to the court, resulting in the status change Saturday morning.

Ball suffered the Grade 2 sprain on his left ankle in a preseason game against the Wizards and has been out ever since. In his absence, the Hornets have been plagued by misfortune and limped out to a 3–10 start, currently tied for last in the Eastern Conference.

Though he may not instantly turn Charlotte into a playoff team, Ball should give the Hornets a welcome boost upon his return. The 2021 Rookie of the Year and a 2022 All-Star, Ball has shown regular improvement during his brief time in the league. He averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds in 75 games played last season.

The latest status update likely means that the Hornets are waiting to make a decision on Ball’s availability closer to the start of the game. Tip-off from Miami is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

