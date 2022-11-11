Nets’ Kevin Durant Names His ‘Mount Rushmore’ for Small Forwards

Nets star Kevin Durant is off to a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

The 12-time all-star is averaging 30.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the floor despite only shooting a shade over 32% from three through 12 games this season.

On Friday afternoon, Durant spoke with media personality Chris Henderson and gave his take on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore for small forwards.

“LeBron, Kawhi and Larry Bird,” Durant said after Henderson said that he had to pick three guys other than himself to join the small forward Mount Rushmore.

There is no question that Durant is in the conversation among the best small forwards to ever play the game. He has won four career scoring titles, which included three straight from 2009-12. James has solidified his status as one of the greatest players of all time, while Bird had a legendary career in which he was a do-it-all player. It’s notable that Durant named Leonard, who has battled injuries during his career but perennially been one of the best two-way players in the league when he’s on the floor.

If Durant continues his strong offensive start as the season continues, he may find himself in the conversation yet again as the league’s top scorer.

