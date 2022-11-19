Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made his debut in Taiwan’s T1 League with the Taoyuan Leopards on Saturday and put together a jaw-dropping performance that has to be seen to be believed.

Howard dropped 38 points on 14-of-32 shooting, which included shooting at a 2-for-10 clip from beyond the arc. He added 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks to power the Leopards to a 120–115 victory over New Taipei CTBC DEA.

Howard, 36, was named the player of the game for his efforts, which helped lead Taoyuan back from a double-digit deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. He dominated down the stretch, receiving the ball on most of the Leopards offensive possessions in the closing minutes.

Not only were Howard’s numbers spectacular, but the way in which he racked them up might’ve been even better. The 6-foot-10 center, never known for his game around the perimeter, was seen shooting three-pointers off the dribble and acting as the ball handler in pick-and-roll situations.

Howard, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and multi-time All-NBA selection, announced his decision to play for the Leopards on Instagram on Nov. 7.

“I have always loved the energy I felt visiting Taiwan as you can see I still have posters hanging up on my walls from my first 2 times visiting!” he wrote. “I’m ready to enjoy life by playing the sport I love in front of a bunch of people that Love me & for my people in Taiwan have your posters ready to welcome yours truly,”

Howard last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2021–22 season, his third stint with the team that he won his first and only title with in 2020.

