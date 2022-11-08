Eight-Time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard Signs With Taiwanese Pro Team

After spending the last few months as a free agent, Dwight Howard announced Monday night that he has made a decision on where he plans to continue his playing career. And the destination may come as a bit of a surprise to long-time fans of the future Hall of Fame center.

Howard revealed on his Instagram that he’s headed overseas to play for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League. The eight-time All-Star has not played since wrapping up his third stint with the Lakers, where he won his first NBA title in 2020, at the end of the 2021–22 season.

“Taiwan, I’ve got some amazing news for you guys. Superman is in the building,” Howard enthusiastically said in the clip announcing the news.

The 36-year-old Howard also noted in the video’s caption that the trip will be his third Taiwan after visiting the country twice before, and will be a part of his goal to “spread love & put smiles on peoples faces through basketball.”

“I have always loved the energy I felt visiting Taiwan as you can see I still have posters hanging up on my walls from my first 2 times visiting! I’m ready to enjoy life by playing the sport I love in front of a bunch of people that Love me & for my people in Taiwan have your posters ready to welcome yours truly,” the caption continued.

Howard, who turns 37 on Dec. 8, will add a huge name to the marquee for the Leopards in what will be both the team and T1 league’s second year of existence. So far, Taoyuan, one of the pro league’s six teams, has compiled an 8-22 record in their lone season.

A three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and multi-time All-NBA selection, Howard, the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft, boasts career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in a lengthy career that includes stints with the Magic, Rockets, Hornets, Hawks, Wizards and 76ers.

More NBA Coverage: