Gordon Hayward’s Wife Calls Out Hornets Amid Shoulder Injury

Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder, his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Friday night.

However, it seems like Hayward’s wife actually broke the news a few hours before, doing so with a pointed message on her Instagram story.

After Hayward was ruled out of Friday’s game against the Timberwolves with what the Hornets labeled a “left shoulder contusion,” Robyn Hayward took to social media to set the record straight. She said that her husband was actually dealing with a fractured scapula, which has caused him tremendous amounts of pain in recent games.

“He actually has a fractured scapula… that they had him play with last game… that’s why he couldn’t move his arm up in the last game,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that’s to win and play the right way, he’s the most truthful player/person you’d find. If he’s not gonna play it’s for something more than a bruise…”

Robyn continued on a separate slide a short while later, expressing her frustration that the team did not accurately describe the injury to the public.

“Just to clarify - since the team doesn’t say. It’s a fracture in the shoulder. Which is a broken bone,” she wrote. “I’ve over them not protecting players. Just was talking with a young player’s mom and she was saying the same thing…”

Hayward missed eight consecutive games earlier this month with what was believed to be a shoulder bruise. He returned to play in Charlotte’s last three games, including Wednesday’s 107–101 victory over Philadelphia.

Hayward, 32, is now considered to be week-to-week, according to Wojnarowski. He will undergo further testing to determine what the next steps in his recovery will be.

