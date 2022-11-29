Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss four to six weeks of action due to a right calf strain he suffered Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He is expected to make a full recovery by January.

Towns was running up the court in the game against the Wizards when he suddenly grabbed his right leg and fell to the floor in what was a non-contact injury. There was speculation that Towns’s injury could have been an Achilles tear, putting his season in jeopardy.

But according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Tuesday’s tests showed no structural damage to his Achilles. Nevertheless, Minnesota will miss its franchise player.

Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists so far this year. The Timberwolves are 10–11 to start 2022 and will look to stay in the playoff picture while their three-time All-Star is sidelined.