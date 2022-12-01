The Celtics and Al Horford have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension that ties him to the team through 2025, his agent Jason Glushon told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Horford, 36, is in the last year of his four-year, $109 million contract and will earn $26.5 million this season with his new deal starting next season. Horford was a key piece in last season’s run to the Finals for Boston where his team ultimately fell short in six games against the Warriors.

So far this year, he’s averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 55.5% from the field for the Celtics. Boston is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference at 18–4 and are poised to make another NBA title run in large part because of Horford’s leadership and the team’s young core with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

Horford, a five-time All Star, last appeared in an All Star game in 2018.

Watch the Celtics with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.