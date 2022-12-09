Stephen Curry Named 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Stephen Curry is a man of many accolades.

Think back to Curry’s iconic ring gesture in the Warriors’ clash against the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 16. After knocking down a deep three-pointer, the eight-time All-Star—instead of carrying out his signature shimmy or his classic “Night Night” gesture—pointed to his ring finger to proclaim he was primed for a fourth NBA title.

Not only did the shot give the Warriors a 22-point advantage, but his brilliance also foreshadowed Golden State closing out the series that night. The Baby-Faced Assassin also earned his first NBA Finals MVP award. So, for Curry, one of his hands is getting heavy with big rings.

Curry’s dynamic play in leading the Warriors to a fourth NBA title in eight seasons is one of many reasons he was named as Sports Illustrated’s 2022 Sportsperson of the Year. The annual award is given to a coach, team or athlete who best represents the spirit of sportsmanship, character and performance. Curry, who previously shared the award with the 2017–18 Warriors, joins LeBron James, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods as the only multiple-time winners.

SI’s Michael Rosenberg wrote that the two-time MVP “pulls off one of the toughest tricks in sports” every day by passionately seeking “greatness without being consumed in it.” However, in 2022, his eminence extended well beyond 23 feet, nine inches from the basket.

Rosenberg: Stephen Curry Is SI’s 2022 Sportsperson of the Year

In addition to the NBA title and Finals MVP honors, he graduated from Davidson College, 13 years after leaving for the NBA. He broadened his charitable reach, spending more than $2.5 million on literacy-focused grants, giving out 500,000 books and serving more than 25 million meals to food-insecure children. He also supplied financial support for the men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University, a historically Black school, and started the Underrated Golf Tour. The circuit aims to bring more diversity to the sport.

If all that wasn’t enough, the 34-year-old co-chairs Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative. Not only is he one of the greatest shooters in basketball history, Curry is a college graduate and a generous philanthropist constantly mastering his craft both on and off the hardwood.