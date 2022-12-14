Play halted midway through the third quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Warriors and Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee when Golden State forward Draymond Green instructed referees to call security toward a fan who was sitting court side behind one of the baskets. After conferring with arena security, the fan was eventually escorted away from the court.

The incident occurred shortly after Green and the fan engaged in an expletive-filled shouting match while Milwaukee was shooting free throws. Less than two minutes of game time later, Green appealed to a referee and pointed out the fan from the court.

After the game, Green said that the fan made threats against his life, according to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. It’s unclear exactly what the threat was, or what the fan said to Green.

Milwaukee ended up winning, 128–111, to hand the Warriors their third loss in four games. Green finished with two points, six rebounds and seven assists in 23 minutes. The Bucks have now won eight of their last 10 games.