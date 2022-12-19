Amar’e Stoudemire Addresses Alleged Battery of Daughter

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire refuted a report Sunday that he allegedly struck one of his daughters after he was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery in Miami.

“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter,” he wrote on Instagram. “It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.’

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds,” he continued. “I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

According to a Miami-Dade Corrections arrest report acquired by the Miami Herald, Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning but it did not specify which daughter was allegedly hit. The 40-year-old has four children, including a 17-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old daughter, with his ex-wife, Alexis Stoudemire.

According to the report, the victim says that Stoudemire punched his daughter in the jaw and slapped her, drawing blood.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report states, per the Herald. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Stoudemire was last employed by the Nets as a player development assistant but in May he announced he wouldn’t return.