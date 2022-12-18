Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning in Miami and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly striking one of his daughters, according to a Miami-Dade Corrections arrest report acquired by the Miami Herald.

The report did not specify which of Stoudemire’s daughters was the victim of the incident. The 40-year-old has four children, including a 17-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old daughter, with his ex-wife, Alexis Stoudemire.

According to the report, the victim says that the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Stoudemire punched her in the jaw and slapped her, drawing blood.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report states, per the Herald. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a report of a custody dispute at a Miami condominium complex around 10 p.m. on Saturday night. Alexis Stoudemire told police that she went to pick up her daughter, as well as her two sons, after receiving a photo from her daughter. She added that her ex-husband told her to come pick up her daughter because she was being “disrespectful.”

The daughter told police that she was in Amar’e Stoudemire’s condo at about 8 p.m. when her grandmother called her name. She answered “What?” prompting her father to rush “inside her room and ask her why was she giving attitude.”

When she denied having any sort of tone with her grandmother, Stoudemire allegedly responded, “You’re talking back again” and punched her in the jaw, according to the report. The daughter then said Amar’e Stoudemire slapped her in the face, causing her nose to bleed “and continued slapping her on the left side of her body.”

The report also said Stoudemire told police that his daughter had called her mother to pick her up “because she was sad,” and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Stoudemire, who last played in the NBA with the Heat during the 2015–16 season, played in the NBA for 14 seasons. In stints with the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks and Heat, he was named to six All-Star teams. He most recently worked as a player development assistant with the Nets from ’20 to ’22.