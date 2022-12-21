The NBA announced Wednesday that the Knicks were found to have “violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions” with guard Jalen Brunson. As a result, New York was stripped of its second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

The investigation found that the Knicks were involved in discussions surrounding Brunson’s free agency before the date when such discussions were allowed. The NBA noted that New York fully cooperated with the investigation.

Brunson signed a four-year deal worth $110 million with the Knicks in June after a stellar postseason with the Mavericks, in which he averaged 21.6 points per game.

So far for New York, the signing is paying dividends. The Knicks are 18–13 and currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Brunson is averaging a career-high 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Last year, New York missed out on the playoffs with a 37–45 record and made signing Brunson a priority. Unfortunately, they didn’t go about it within the confines of NBA rules and will have to suffer the consequence.