This story was originally published on Jan. 12, 2022. It was included in a year-end list of SI’s best stories of 2022.

In a suite high above the court in Dallas, Shawn Bradley peered down on a past life. Under the spotlight below, gangly giants—Kristaps Porziņģis, Boban Marjanović, Bol Bol—galloped and grinded as their 7’6” forebear watched, still and silent. As the 7’2” Bol used his long arms to swat a shot, Bradley’s wife, Carrie, fetched him popcorn and nestled a small Styrofoam bowlful onto his napkin-covered stomach. The 7’4” Marjanović sprinted back on defense and gulped down air; Bradley started to feel faint and reclined his electric wheelchair to raise his blood pressure. The 7’3” Porziņģis powered home a two-handed dunk; Bradley enveloped a can of Dr Pepper in his claw-like hands and sipped carefully.

On May 20, 2005, Bradley took his last steps on the Mavs’ home court. Retiring at 33, the No. 2 pick in the 1993 NBA draft never reached the potential his height portended, although he was a daunting, dependable defender. After 12 pro seasons, he had to confront a life devoid of basketball. On Jan. 20, 2021, at 48, Bradley took his last steps, period. He’s now confronting a life devoid of so much more.

In the third quarter of that Nov. 15 game at the American Airlines Center—the first Bradley attended after being paralyzed from the chest down in a bicycle crash—Dallas’s vice president of basketball operations, Michael Finley, visited the suite. Finley and Bradley were foundational pieces of the team’s early-2000s ascendance, arriving just before Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki, so it was no surprise that Finley was the first to reach out with a text when news of the crash became public: Prayers are with you, big fella.

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Time and distance have separated them, but the warmth between two men who used to drive each other home after games was still evident, even if Finley’s eyes betrayed the shock of looking down upon someone who long towered over him. They talked about their kids and their former teammates—Bradley was stunned to learn that the mercurial Josh Howard was now a college coach at UNT-Dallas—and Carrie insisted upon capturing the moment with a photo. She carefully obscured the catheter bag that hangs from Bradley’s wheelchair, and the friends crammed together to pose . . . until Bradley asked her to wait. He pawed at the controls on his right armrest and, ever so slowly, his chair began to rise. A mechanical whirring underpinned nervous silence as the group watched the third-tallest player in NBA history grow just . . . a bit . . . taller. When Bradley and the 6'7" Finley were finally shoulder to shoulder, Bradley acceded to the pic and smiled.

His desire to loom as tall as his chair would allow is understandable. Bradley’s height has long defined him. It imbued him with confidence. It enabled him, even at 235 pounds, to become a lottery pick out of BYU. It helped him to average 2.5 blocks, ninth-most in NBA history. It pulled every gaze toward him whenever he ducked under a door frame to enter a room.

Now, though, his height is his primary hindrance. Already facing the most trying of circumstances, Bradley will see every task made doubly demanding by his stature. His accident presents a challenge without precedent in modern medical history, and the totality of it all will tax his mental health, as well as that of the people who love him, particularly the relentlessly positive wife onto whose shoulders have fallen extraordinary responsibility.

Before Finley left, Bradley savored a goodbye hug. “It’s hard for me to let them see me like this,” he said afterward, choking back tears. “It’s the challenge of remembering what once was . . . and knowing it’ll never be the same.”

Bradley passed the early afternoon of his last normal day astride a black custom-made Trek Project One bicycle with seven six inscribed on the frame (for his height, not for the 76ers, who drafted him). He had logged thousands of miles on that bike, roughly one and a half times the height of a standard model, as a means of keeping body and mind nimble in retirement. He even willed his way through several 100-mile rides.

Just before he exited a roundabout, a few blocks from his home in St. George, Utah, Bradley says he took note of a Saturn sedan parked on the shoulder of the two-lane street ahead, knowing that he would have to zag left if the driver’s door opened. Hugging the right edge of the right-hand lane, he says he signaled a move farther into the lane as he pedaled up a slight grade, cruising at 12 mph.

Bradley made his name in the paint, blocking 2.5 shots per game, ninth on the NBA’s all-time list. John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

In a Dodge minivan just behind him, a young mother was hustling to pick up her child from school. Bradley, who avoids naming the driver, to shield her from public scrutiny, says she bumped him from behind as he drifted left to avoid the Saturn—his Garmin GPS shows that he instantaneously accelerated to 17 mph—which propelled him toward the parked car. The shifter on his right handlebar caught the Saturn’s rear flank and jerked his front wheel sharply to the right, pulling the bike to a sudden stop and sending Bradley’s colossal body skyward.

Bradley tumbled over the trunk and the driver’s side of the Saturn, and he landed headfirst on the asphalt, his helmet cracking under his 300-odd pounds. (Police say the driver continued on but returned to the scene later. Never charged with a crime, she says she gave Bradley enough room when passing him.) Confused but conscious after the spill, splayed on the ground and gazing up at a crystalline sky, Bradley says he went through a mental checklist. He couldn’t move his arms or his legs. He couldn’t sit up. He had no control over his breathing, which soon grew labored. Only his eyes heeded his commands. Am I going to suffocate? he asked himself. Am I going to die slowly?

Just before paramedics arrived, Bradley was finally able to shrug his shoulders, a minuscule motion that he remembers feeling monumental amid the panic. As EMTs loaded him onto a spine board, one worried aloud that Bradley wouldn’t fit into the ambulance, but ultimately they finagled the doors shut.

On the asphalt near his home, Bradley wondered: Am I going to suffocate? Am I going to die slowly? Courtesy of Carrie Cannon Bradley

Carrie collected her husband’s bike and rushed to the hospital, fretting about his fate—and about what might befall her family. Shawn is largely estranged from his first wife and their six children, but he has adopted Carrie’s three kids. And since they married in 2017 he has been a stable force in four lives previously beset by chaos. Carrie says she was mistreated by her last partner, and she worked odd jobs to keep her children enrolled in sports. Given those trials, her friends tended to distrust suitors—until Bradley’s steady, commanding presence won both them and her children over. (Bradley is no stranger to delicate situations; after the NBA, he spent a decade as a vice principal and athletic director at a Utah school for at-risk teens.) When Max, now 14, hid in a tree after his father showed up unexpectedly at a soccer tournament, Shawn was able to reach up and coax him down. Dubbie, 18, once crawled out of his bedroom window, despondent, and sat on the roof. Bradley clambered out to sit and talk with him. Haylie, 20, had long been resentful of men after watching what her mother had endured, so Carrie was stunned to hear her talking to Shawn on the couch for two hours one evening.

Now, though, the man those kids had learned to lean on was being wheeled away into surgery after an MRI revealed that a pair of vertebrae in his neck had shifted, pinching his spinal cord. Waiting outside the operating room, Carrie didn’t know what version of the man she had fallen in love with would emerge—or how much of her family’s precious new stability would survive the crash.

Courtesy of Carrie Cannon Bradley

Bradley spent the next three weeks in the ICU at St. George Regional Hospital, in a sedative-induced fog, with a breathing tube down his throat. At one point he moved an arm and pointed his fingers in Carrie’s direction. No one in that room could decipher what he was trying to say, but in his mind, over and over, he muttered, I love you.

A surgeon had by then inspected Bradley’s spinal cord and fused damaged vertebrae in the base of his neck, diagnosing him as a C6 quadriplegic. Meaning: a loss of sensation and function from the top of his rib cage down, and the expectation that his triceps, and the muscles in his hands and forearms, would have little to no function, though the extent differs from case to case. Typically, people with this diagnosis will maintain control of their shoulders and biceps.

With Bradley’s type of spinal cord injury comes a higher risk for cardiovascular disease, pneumonia, fatal blood clots, gastrointestinal issues, chronic pain and pressure ulcers, from the many hours he’ll spend moored to beds and chairs. Based on this alone, his life expectancy would be roughly three-quarters that of an otherwise healthy man his age. For Bradley, though, many of these concerns are exacerbated by his extreme height, which studies have shown to shorten lifespan and increase risk for cardiovascular issues. “His size adds a bigger complexity,” says Philip Lamoreaux, Bradley’s occupational therapist at St. George. And it is going to “affect his ability to participate in life as he gets older.”

After three weeks in the ICU, Bradley moved to an inpatient neurological rehab wing, where a team of physical and occupational therapists, nurses and dietitians confronted a unique challenge. That group’s leader, Dr. Bryndon Hatch, dug through research and consulted with peers around the country, but he found no road map for managing quadriplegia at such a scale. “Usually, we do our first day of evaluation and then treatment after that,” Hatch says. “For him, it was several days for evaluation, and going back to the drawing board on everything.”

Hatch and his team had to recalibrate their processes—and their equipment. Their patient couldn’t fit in his hospital shower, so he had to be transferred to a separate room to be bathed. Given his sheer girth—he’s now up to 350 pounds; each leg, alone, weighs more than Carrie—the staff had to learn how to transfer him among beds, chairs and exam tables. They reconfigured an ultrasound to account for the depth of his torso and stationed a padded table at the end of his bed, which his feet hung over. They patiently awaited the design and construction of a custom electric wheelchair and in the meantime duct-taped padding and a board to the largest chair they had to create a makeshift headrest.

The most significant improvements for spinal cord patients typically take place in the first six months, and Bradley made strides in that time. Initially, he couldn’t feed himself or sip water or grasp his phone or brush his teeth. Then, late one night, irritable and unmotivated, he demanded McDonald’s. Carrie obliged and dropped the food on his stomach, hoping the lure of warm french fries might motivate him. “How much do you want it?” she asked, challenging her husband as if she were one of his old coaches. Gradually, painfully, Bradley extended his arms toward the fries, wedged a few between his hands and took his first unassisted bite in weeks. Soon, a fork was fashioned that he could thread between his fingers, and he slowly regained a vital measure of independence.

Typically, the treatment of a spinal cord patient like Bradley will cost between $300,000 and $1 million in the first year, and roughly $5 million over a lifetime. He is fortunate to have the means to cover those staggering costs, having earned $69.5 million in his career. And his NBA health insurance policy allowed him four months of inpatient treatment, roughly double the usual stay.

In those long weeks he missed riding his motorcycle, taking his boat out on Sand Hollow Reservoir, wrestling with his kids, wrapping his arms around Carrie from behind and giving her a gentle squeeze. And as the days wore on, measured by the changing holiday decorations at the hospital, the sum of these modest losses grew profound. “All those little things mean the world to me,” Bradley says.

One major movement hurdle was passed when Carrie dangled some fries and asked, "How much do you want it?” Courtesy of Carrie Cannon Bradley

When Lamoreaux bathed him in the hospital, the two discussed how Bradley’s relationship with Carrie was bound to change, how he would have to grow comfortable with caregivers undertaking intimate tasks, how his interactions with every person, every institution, every object would be forever altered. “His body and his skills have been his identity,” Lamoreaux says. “And he’s constantly faced with that part of his identity being gone. Navigating through that was really difficult for him.”

A visit last spring from two old friends helped him reconnect, however briefly, with his old self. In April, after Bradley and Carrie worked with the Mavs to put out a statement announcing the incident to the world, Nowitzki (now a special adviser for Dallas) and team owner Mark Cuban flew to Bradley’s home in Utah, and Shawn wedged into a minivan to travel home, where he met with his old friends. Dirk and Dubbie, who plays junior college soccer, dribbled a ball on the slate tile in Bradley’s living room, and eventually the three old Mavs spent an hour reminiscing. Even after so much time apart, Bradley says he felt their genuine concern and affection.