The Pelicans announced forward Zion Williamson will miss at least three weeks with a hamstring injury, after which the team will reevaluate him. Williamson suffered the injury during Monday night’s game against the 76ers.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, Williamson has returned to New Orleans with a strong season to date. He is averaging a team-best 26 points and 7 rebounds, along with 4.6 assists in 29 games. The Pelicans currently have a 23-14 record and sit in third place in the Western Conference (one game back of the first-place Nuggets for first place).

Williamson is the latest Pelicans star to miss time, joining forward Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last 18 games with a toe injury. Those two, along with guard C.J. McCollum, are all averaging above 20 points per game on the year.

The Pelicans host the Rockets on Tuesday night, before welcoming the surging Nets to New Orleans on Friday.