Luka Doncic Reveals What He’d Rather Do Than Play 20 Years in NBA

In his fifth year in the NBA, Mavericks star Luka Dončić apparently already has his retirement plan in mind.

The 23-year-old doesn’t plan to end his NBA career anytime soon, but when he was asked recently about whether he thinks he will surpass LeBron James’s scoring position in history, he admitted he has another plan in mind.

“I don’t know about 20 years,” Dončić said, via ESPN. “That’s a long time to play basketball. I’d rather go back to my farm in Slovenia.”

Dončić currently leads the league with an average of 34 points per game, on top of recently becoming one of the youngest players in history to reach 8,000 points.

So, of course the Slovenian would be considered a favorite to go neck-and-neck with James’s records in the future. But, Dončić quickly shut down that idea, reiterating how he doesn’t plan to play as long as the 38-year-old James.

“If you’re saying me, there’s no way because I’m not playing that much,” Dončić said.

In regards to the all-time scoring leader standings, James currently trails all-time leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by about 400 points.