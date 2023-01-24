Kevin Durant ‘Progressing,’ Will Be Reevaluated in Two Weeks, Nets Say

The Nets announced on Tuesday that forward Kevin Durant is “progressing well and as expected” from his knee injury, and his progress will be evaluated again in another two weeks before deciding on a return timetable.

Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee during a game vs. the Heat on January 8. Brooklyn initially said he would be reevaluated in a few weeks, which led to this most recent injury update.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, “there is optimism” that Durant will be back ahead of All-Star weekend, with the possibility that he is able to play in the All-Star game on February 19.

Brooklyn currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 29–17, but has so far gone 2–4 since Durant’s injury. On the season, Durant has played in 39 games and averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 55.9% from the field.