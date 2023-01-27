NBA Reveals 2023 All-Star Game Starters

Just over three weeks before tip off in Salt Lake City, the team captains and starting lineups for the 2023 All-Star Game have been revealed.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be captains for the game as the top two vote-getters. James will be appearing in his 19th career All-Star, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history. James is undefeated in his All-Star Game tenure as a team captain. The esteemed group was announced on NBA on TNT.

Antetokounmpo will be an All-Star captain for the third time in his career. He was the All-Star Game MVP in 2021, and will be making his seventh consecutive All-Star appearance.

Here’s a look at the full starting five for both conferences:

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Bucks

Kevin Durant — Nets

Jayson Tatum — Celtics

Kyrie Irving — Nets

Donovan Mitchell — Cavaliers

Western Conference

LeBron James — Lakers

Zion Williamson — Pelicans

Nikola Jokic — Nuggets

Stephen Curry — Warriors

Luka Doncic — Mavericks

The reserves will be announced on Feb. 2 with the game slated for Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.