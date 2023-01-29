Monday night’s showdown between the Lakers and Nets in Brooklyn will be short of two superstars for Los Angeles, as the Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis and LeBron James for the contest.

It appears to be a maintenance day for Davis, as the Lakers cited his right foot stress injury as the reason he will be held out. James has been ruled out of the game due to left ankle soreness.

The Lakers fell to the Celtics in Boston on Saturday night in overtime on the heels of a controversial no-call at the end of regulation when James drove for a potential game-winning layup and his arm was hit by Boston’s Jayson Tatum. The officials did not call the apparent foul on Tatum, which would have put James at the free throw line with almost no time remaining.

Instead, the Celtics were powered in overtime by Jaylen Brown, who hit several clutch shots en route to a team-high 37 points.

Boston moved to 36–15 on the season, while Los Angeles dropped to 23–27.