Warriors Star Stephen Curry Fined for Throwing Mouthguard

Warriors star Stephen Curry was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing his mouthguard into the stands during the team’s 122–120 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Curry was ejected from the game after throwing his mouthpiece with a little over a minute left in the game on Wednesday.

Curry’s anger was sparked by teammate Jordan Poole‘s shooting a long three-pointer instead of passing the ball to an open Curry after he motioned for him to do so. When Poole missed the shot, Curry threw the mouthguard into the stands while running back on defense. He was issued a technical foul and subsequent ejection.

After the game, the eight-time All-Star explained why he reacted to the play in the way he did.

“It was a crucial time in the game, and the way that our season has gone, questions about a heightened sense of urgency … when you want something really bad … I reacted in a way that put myself out of the game and put the team in a tough place,” Curry said after the game, via ESPN.

This was only Curry’s third ejection in his 14-year career, but all of those incidents involved his mouthpiece.