NBA World All Made the Same Joke Over Ben Simmons' Met Gala Outfit
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons wowed attendees and media on the Met Gala carpet on Monday night, but NBA fans instantly began making the same joke about the player's outfit.
Simmons wore a Thom Browne piece, which appeared to be a black suit with sequins and plaid design near the top. He wore an overcoat mimicking the same pattern as the suit.
But the part of the look that fans joked about was Simmons's bag, which was a briefcase with a giant clock shown on it.
Notably, Simmons has missed a lot of time during his NBA career thus far due to various injuries and mental health issues. Many fans consider him a bust of sorts as he was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.
Because of this, fans all started tweeting jabs at him regarding his missed "time" and very little time on the "clock" in his NBA career. Take a look at some of the responses.