Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year
San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama enjoyed a tremendous first season in the NBA after being selected with the No. 1 pick back in June's NBA draft.
Now, the 20-year-old has been awarded for his standout play, taking home this year's NBA Rookie of the Year honors.
Wembanyama received all 99 first-place votes for the award, making him a unanimous selection for the Rookie of the Year. The Frenchman becomes the first unanimous Rookie of the Year winner since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16, and the sixth all-time.
During his rookie campaign, Wembanyama made league history by becoming the first player to ever record 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks and 100 threes in a single season. He posted season averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game. His 3.6 blocks per game were the most by a player in a single season since Hassan Whiteside averaged 3.7 blocks in 2015-'16.
Wembanyama joins Tim Duncan and David Robinson as the only players in Spurs' franchise history to win Rookie of the Year.
Finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting was Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, who received 98 of 99 second-place votes, followed by Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets, Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski and Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II.