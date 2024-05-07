Charles Barkley Had Blunt Message for Nuggets After Ugly Game 2 Loss to T-Wolves
The Timberwolves rolled over the Nuggets, 106-80, in Monday night's Game 2 on Monday night to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the West semis as the series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday night.
The defending champion Nuggets were outplayed from the opening whistle and are now on the ropes after dropping the first two games at home. After the loss, head coach Michael Malone blasted his team for an embarrassing effort. He'll need Nikola Jokic and Co. to step up quickly or their season could come to an abrupt end against Anthony Edwards and the red-hot Timberwolves.
Charles Barkley thinks this series is already over, as he said this on TNT's postgame show:
Barkley's predictions rarely go his way so Nuggets fans can have some hope after Game 2, but it sure doesn't look good right now for Denver.