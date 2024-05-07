Knicks Dealt Brutal Injury Blow As Mitchell Robinson Will Miss Rest of Playoffs
The injury bug continues to bite the New York Knicks, with the latest key rotation member to go down being center Mitchell Robinson.
The team announced Tuesday that Robinson would be sidelined for a minimum of six to eight weeks due to a stress injury in his left ankle. He'll be reevaluated after the provided timeline, though the injury is set to keep him out for the rest of the playoffs.
Robinson joins the likes of Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic among Knicks players who won't be making a return during the playoffs.
Robinson had already been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers. He logged 12 minutes in Game 1's win, scoring two points and providing two rebounds.
He averaged 20.6 minutes per game during the opening round against the Philadelphia 76ers. He featured in five of the six games in the series and provided 3.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.
With the 26-year-old unavailable, it's possible Precious Achiuwa will return to coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Achiuwa has made just three appearances in the playoffs but logged a postseason-high 20 minutes when Robinson was sidelined during Game 4 vs. the 76ers.