NBA Fans Irate at Refs for How They Handled Michael Malone’s Game 2 Meltdown
Michael Malone and the Nuggets are in serious trouble in their series with the Timberwolves after getting blown out in Game 2, 106-80, in front of their home crowd on Monday night. Minnesota now leads the series 2-0.
NBA fans, meanwhile, wondered why Malone didn't get in actual trouble when he ran out on the court in the first quarter to yell at the refs during a break in the action.
Malone was furious and had to be separated from an official yet somehow he didn't get called for a technical foul, even though it clearly looked like he should have been whistled for one.
Here's how that played out:
Fans ripped the refs and the NBA for not laying down some sort of punishment on Malone, especially since players can get technicals for doing far less worse in games:
Game 3 of the series is Friday night in Minneapolis.