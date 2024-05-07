Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert Wins Fourth Career NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award
Rudy Gobert is the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year once again.
The Minnesota Timberwolves center was named the winner of the defensive award Tuesday for the fourth time in his 11-year career.
Gobert received 72 first-place votes and 433 total points in the award voting, well ahead of San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama (19 first-place votes, 245 total points) in second place.
Gobert also was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the 2017–18, 2018–19 and 2020–21 campaigns.
In 76 games this season, Gobert registered a 104 defensive rating and 2.1 blocks per game. He was the centerpiece of Minnesota's top-ranked defense that led the NBA in defensive rating (108.4) and opponent points per game (106.5).
Gobert missed Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday because he and his partner Julia Bonilla welcomed their first-born child.
The Timberwolves still put on a defensive clinic, handily defeating the Denver Nuggets 106–80 at Ball Arena.
Gobert plans to return for Game 3 between the Timberwolves and Nuggets on Friday at Target Center.