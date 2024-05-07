Anthony Edwards Hit a Classic Michael Jordan Pose After Big Shot vs. Nuggets
Anthony Edwards wants the Michael Jordan comparisons to stop, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star can't help but be like Mike.
Edwards was at it again on Monday night at Ball Arena, as he poured in 27 points to help Minnesota to a 106-80 victory over the Denver Nuggets, solidifying a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
Not only that, but Edwards, after draining a three-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, hit a pose that Jordan made iconic during a playoff run of his own in the 1990s with the Chicago Bulls. Edwards, jogging back down the court after hitting the three, shrugged.
Edwards has drawn comparisons to Jordan for his explosive athleticism, competitiveness, fadeaway jump shot, and now, for his elite-level performance in this year's NBA Playoffs. The shrug, which Jordan hit during Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals, was just the latest similarity.
The Atlanta, Ga. native, while making clear his respect for Jordan, on Monday explained to Fox Sports' Melissa Rohlin why he wants the comparisons to the six-time NBA champion to stop.
"I want it to stop," Edwards said. "He's the greatest of all time. I can't be compared to him."
Edwards and the Timberwolves have yet to lose in the playoffs thus far after sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Edwards has been sensational, averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on 54.7 percent shooting from the field.
As long as Edwards keeps performing like this—and the Timberwolves keep winning—the comparisons to Jordan aren't likely to cease.
The series now shifts to Minnesota, as Game 3 is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday night at Target Center.