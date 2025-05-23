2025 All-NBA Teams Announced: Full List of All Three Teams
The All-NBA teams were formally announced on Friday night for the 2025 basketball season.
Oklahoma City Thunder star and newly minted league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the headliner, while his teammate, Jalen Williams, was named to an All-NBA team for the first time, making an appearance on the Third-Team.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made his 21st consecutive All-NBA team, which extends his NBA record for most All-NBA selections in league history.
Here are the full selections:
First-Team All-NBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Second-Team All-NBA
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Third-Team All-NBA
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder