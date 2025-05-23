SI

2025 All-NBA Teams Announced: Full List of All Three Teams

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlights the release of the All-NBA teams.

Mike McDaniel

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made First-Team All-NBA.
The All-NBA teams were formally announced on Friday night for the 2025 basketball season.

Oklahoma City Thunder star and newly minted league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the headliner, while his teammate, Jalen Williams, was named to an All-NBA team for the first time, making an appearance on the Third-Team.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made his 21st consecutive All-NBA team, which extends his NBA record for most All-NBA selections in league history.

Here are the full selections:

First-Team All-NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Second-Team All-NBA

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Third-Team All-NBA

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

