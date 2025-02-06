NBA Unveils 2025 All-Star Game Jerseys Ahead of New Tournament-Style Event
With the basketball world engulfed in the upcoming trade deadline, the NBA took the time on Thursday to reveal the jerseys that will be worn for the upcoming 2025 All-Star Game.
Three uniform sets were unveiled due to this year's format change. Instead of pinning the NBA's two conferences against one another or having two teams selected by captains, the 2025 event will see four teams of eight players—three selected by 'Inside the NBA' hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal and the fourth coming from the winner of the Rising Stars game—play in an elimination-style tournament.
The three teams drafted will wear these jerseys, while the fourth team will presumably wear their Rising Stars jerseys.
Here's a look at the three sets:
2025 NBA All-Star Game Uniforms
What Do The 2025 NBA All-Star Game Uniforms Mean?
With this year's game set to be hosted by the Golden State Warriors and played in the Bay Area, the NBA drew inspiration from the San Francisco and Oakland areas to design the uniforms. Here's what the Association shared about on each:
Navy and Light Blue Uniforms:
- A design pattern along the side of the jersey and shorts represents the roots of Oakland’s iconic oak trees.
- The belt buckle on the shorts features an image of an oak tree.
- The vertical font on the jersey is inspired by Oakland’s theater district.
Red Uniforms:
- The side pattern highlights the cable car lines that wind through San Francisco.
- The belt buckle on the shorts showcases an image of the city’s famous cable car.
- The jersey font reflects the movement of a cable car climbing over San Francisco’s hills.
Shared Features Across All Uniforms:
- The NBA All-Star 2025 star logo is prominently displayed on the right chest, incorporating bridge lines reminiscent of the Golden Gate and Bay bridges.
- “74th Annual” is featured above the black jock tag of every jersey.
The NBA's 2025 All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 16.