NBA in Talks on Bold New Format for 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco
The NBA All-Star Game could be in for a serious shuffle as soon as this coming February.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the league and its executives, coaches, and players have been in discussions to revamp the league's All-Star Weekend over the last six months as of Friday, discussing a new format with the Competition Committee.
The changes are set to be sweeping, Charania explains, with a new, four-team, tournament-style format consisting of three All-Star teams and the winner of the Rising Stars game. Each All-Star team would reportedly consist of eight players each.
The league's 2025 All-Star Weekend is set to take place in San Francisco this coming February with the Golden State Warriors playing host. ESPN is reporting that guard Stephen Curry has "joined several other All-Stars with input in this year's event," including another NBA vs. WNBA three-point shootout.
"Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty participated in the first-ever NBA versus WNBA three-point challenge at All-Star Saturday night this past February in Indianapolis," Charania wrote. "Curry and Ionescu are in strong conversations to return in a variation of the shootout, which could include other NBA and WNBA players such as (Dallas Mavericks guard) Klay Thompson and (guard) Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, sources said."
The entirety of the weekend is currently scheduled to take place from Feb. 14-16, 2025 at San Francisco's Chase Center.