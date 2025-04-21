When Is the NBA Draft Lottery? Date, Start Time, & More
The 2025 NBA draft lottery is set for Monday, May 12, 2025 as the picks assigned to the bottom 14 teams in the league this season will be ordered, with several franchises hoping to earn the chance of drafting Duke star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick.
On the night of the lottery, the picks originally assigned to the 14 worst teams in the NBA this season will be assigned. The three worst teams in the NBA this season - the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets - will each have a 14.0% chance of landing the No. 1 pick. The 14.0% figure is the highest possible odds of landing the top pick. The full lottery percentage odds are listed below, as well as full viewing information for the lottery:
Pick Number
Current Pick Owner
Odds for No. 1 Pick
1
Utah Jazz
14.0%
2
Washington Wizards
14.0%
3
Charlotte Hornets
14.0%
4
New Orleans Pelicans
12.5%
5
Philadelphia 76ers/Oklahoma City Thunder*
10.5%
6
Brooklyn Nets
9.0%
7
Toronto Raptors
7.5%
8
San Antonio Spurs
6.0%
9
Houston Rockets
3.8%
10
Portland Trail Blazers
3.7%
11
Dallas Mavericks
1.8%
12
Chicago Bulls
1.7%
13
Atlanta Hawks/Sacramento Kings
0.8%
14
San Antonio Spurs
0.7%
* 76ers earn the pick if it falls between 1-6. Thunder earn the pick if it falls 7-30.
**Kings earn the pick if it falls between 1-12. Hawks earn the pick if it falls 13-30.
Lottery Date
May 12, 2025 in Chicago, IL
Lottery Start Time
To be announced on ESPN.
When Is the NBA Draft?
First Round: June 25, 2025
Second Round: June 26, 2025