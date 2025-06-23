2025 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Parade Route: Full Map, Time, and More
The Oklahoma City Thunder are your 2025 NBA champions. After a heavyweight seven-game series, they took down the Indiana Pacers 103-91 on Sunday night en route to their first NBA title in franchise history.
Now, it's time to celebrate. The city of Oklahoma City will host a parade for its champions this Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST. For a full How to Watch guide, click here. For more on the parade route specifically, keep reading below:
Full 2025 Thunder NBA Finals Parade Map/Route:
Following a ceremony inside Paycor Center, the Thunder's championship parade will begin at the intersection of NW 10th Street and N. Harvey Avenue. They'll head south on Harvey, west on NW 5th Street, south on N. Walker Avenue, east on Oklahoma City Boulevard, south on S. Robinson Avenue, and end at SW 6th Street.
A full fact sheet on the parade can be found here, via OKC.gov.