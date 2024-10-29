NBA Hands 76ers Hefty $100,000 Fine for Statements About Joel Embiid's Health
The NBA has issued a significant penalty to the Philadelphia 76ers early in the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the league fined the 76ers $100,000 for their public statements around the health status of star center Joel Embiid. The league cited comments from president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Nick Nurse for being inconsistent with Embiid's health status.
The NBA did confirm that Embiid has been unable to play in the 76ers' first three games of the season due to a left knee condition and therefore hasn't violated the NBA's player participation policy.
Shortly following the NBA's ruling, Nurse shut down questions from reporters about the status of Embiid and fellow star Paul George.
Embiid played just 39 games last season for Philadelphia due to knee issues but returned in time for the playoffs. He also helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris over the summer.
Philadelphia is scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.