76ers' Cameron Payne Arrested Friday Morning on Pair of Charges in Arizona

The Philadelphia guard was booked and quickly released.

Patrick Andres

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) reacts to his three pointer against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) reacts to his three pointer against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Veteran Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne has been arrested in Arizona on two charges, police in Scottsdale told TMZ and KPHO-TV in Phoenix Friday afternoon.

Payne, 29, was charged with one count of refusing to provide a truthful name and one count of making a false report to law enforcement.

Per police via the aforementioned outlets, a disturbance in the early hours of the morning led officers to speak with Payne and another person. Payne was taken into custody, booked into Scottsdale's city jail, and released.

Payne is coming off a season split between the Milwaukee Bucks and 76ers; he was traded to Philadelphia on Feb. 8. He averaged 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this year.

Before 2024, Payne played four season with the Phoenix Suns, with whom he won a Western Conference title in 2021. The Memphis native—who played collegiately for Murray State—has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

