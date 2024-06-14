76ers' Cameron Payne Arrested Friday Morning on Pair of Charges in Arizona
Veteran Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne has been arrested in Arizona on two charges, police in Scottsdale told TMZ and KPHO-TV in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Payne, 29, was charged with one count of refusing to provide a truthful name and one count of making a false report to law enforcement.
Per police via the aforementioned outlets, a disturbance in the early hours of the morning led officers to speak with Payne and another person. Payne was taken into custody, booked into Scottsdale's city jail, and released.
Payne is coming off a season split between the Milwaukee Bucks and 76ers; he was traded to Philadelphia on Feb. 8. He averaged 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this year.
Before 2024, Payne played four season with the Phoenix Suns, with whom he won a Western Conference title in 2021. The Memphis native—who played collegiately for Murray State—has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.