76ers' Joel Embiid Fined by NBA for 'Obscene Gestures' Made During Christmas Game

The incidents occurred in the first half of the 76ers' 118–114 win over the Celtics on Christmas Day.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid waits during a timeout during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 25, 2024.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $75,000 by the NBA for making "obscene gestures" during the club's 118–114 Christmas Day win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, the league announced on Friday.

The incident occurred during the waning moments of the first half, when Embiid drained a three-pointer with 2.0 seconds left in the second quarter. The 2022–23 NBA MVP then turned and made a gesture to the crowd at TD Garden.

Embiid also made a crotch chop gesture (made famous by WWE tag-team DX) after making a layup during the first half of action. The seven-time All Star finished Wednesday's victory with 27 points, nine rebounds and four triples made in 31 minutes.

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

