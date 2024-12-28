76ers' Joel Embiid Fined by NBA for 'Obscene Gestures' Made During Christmas Game
The incidents occurred in the first half of the 76ers' 118–114 win over the Celtics on Christmas Day.
In this story:
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $75,000 by the NBA for making "obscene gestures" during the club's 118–114 Christmas Day win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, the league announced on Friday.
The incident occurred during the waning moments of the first half, when Embiid drained a three-pointer with 2.0 seconds left in the second quarter. The 2022–23 NBA MVP then turned and made a gesture to the crowd at TD Garden.
Embiid also made a crotch chop gesture (made famous by WWE tag-team DX) after making a layup during the first half of action. The seven-time All Star finished Wednesday's victory with 27 points, nine rebounds and four triples made in 31 minutes.
More of the Latest Around the NBA
Published