76ers Make Decisions on GM Daryl Morey, Coach Nick Nurse After 2025 Flop

Injuries ravaged Philadelphia this season.

Nick Nurse and Daryl Morey address the media after the 76ers' season-ending loss.
Nick Nurse and Daryl Morey address the media after the 76ers' season-ending loss. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Philadelphia 76ers fans can breathe a sigh of relief: as of Saturday, their nightmarish season is over.

With a 122–102 home loss to the Chicago Bulls, the 76ers ended 2025 with a record of 24-58—their worst since 2016, when they finished 10-72. Whispers regarding the future of general manager Daryl Morey and coach Nick Nurse were loud in Pennsylvania and beyond.

On Sunday, Morey put that speculation to rest, telling reporters he and Nurse would return in 2026. Morey has served as Philadelphia's president of basketball operations since Nov. 2020, while Nurse is 71-92 in two years coaching the team.

This season was an unmitigated disaster for the 76ers, and injuries in particular were a culprit. The team's ostensible trio of stars—center Joel Embiid, forward Paul George and guard Tyrese Maxey—combined to play 112 games. Promising rookie guard Jared McCain was also limited to 23 games.

A '26 bounce-back for Philadelphia looks plausible—but just getting healthy would be a start.

