76ers' Nick Nurse Explains Why He Benched Joel Embiid For Fourth Quarter vs. Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers opted to bench Joel Embiid during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 105–103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, extending the Sixers' losing streak to seven games.
76ers coach Nick Nurse attributed the decision to keep Embiid on the bench for the final quarter so that they wouldn't disrupt the the team's rhythm. “That group was just playing so well together and had good feel for the game at that point, and just wanted to let them roll with it," Nurse told reporters.
Embiid has yet to return to dominant form this season. Though he is playing, he is still dealing with the effects of his knee injury and foot sprain, and is far from playing at the level he did when he won NBA MVP two years ago.
"He's giving us what he can," Nurse said. "He's not himself, we all know that. He's not certainly the guy we're used to seeing, playing at a super high level. But, I commend him for giving us what he can."
Tyrese Maxey, who led the team with 31 points against the Nets, acknowledged it's "difficult" to see Embiid not at his best. “It’s definitely difficult ... The last four years, he’s been pretty dominant every single time he steps on the floor," Maxey said. "I just try to keep his head up, check on him every now and then.”
Embiid declined to speak to the media on Saturday, but was candid about his struggles on Thursday. “The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I’m playing right now,” Embiid said. “I probably need to fix the problem, and then I’ll be back at that level. But it’s hard to have trust when you’re not yourself.”
The 76ers now fall to 20–36 on the season, and sit at just 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. They resume play on Monday with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls.