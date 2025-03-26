76ers Provide Medical Updates on Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey
For fans of the Philadelphia 76ers, the end of 2025 can't come soon enough.
The 76ers entered '25 with the high expectations they've grown accustomed to in the last decade, but quickly watched injuries fell center Joel Embiid, forward Paul George and guard Tyrese Maxey. Now, the team is 23-49 with 10 games to go and nowhere near the postseason race.
Amid this gloomy climate, Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse provided two medical updates Wednesday afternoon. First, he indicated center Joel Embiid was close to deciding on whether to undergo offseason surgery; Embiid's season ended in February with him having played a career-low 19 games.
Then, Nurse said Maxey—out since March 3 due to a finger sprain—could return before the end of the season. The 2024 Most Improved Player and All-Star has averaged a career-high 26.3 points per game this season—but has been limited to just 52 games.
If the 76ers can get everyone back healthy in 2026 and wisely utilize their potential forthcoming high draft pick—a huge "if"—they could become dangerous once again. Otherwise, more soul-searching in Philadelphia could be on the way.