76ers Standout Rookie Jared McCain Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury

Another brutal injury development for Philadelphia in a season chock-full of them.

Liam McKeone

McCain was one of the leaders in the Rookie of the Year race prior to the news
Rookie guard Jared McCain was one of the few bright spots for the Philadelphia 76ers so far this season. Unfortunately, his great start to his NBA career is being put on hold.

On Saturday, the organization announced McCain suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely. McCain complained of knee pain after Friday's 121–114 loss to the Indiana Pacers, and further evaluation revealed the tear. The injury will require surgery.

McCain, 20, was selected by the 76ers with the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Initially, the Duke product was anticipated to come along slowly as Philadelphia focused on title contention—but a rash of early-season injuries to all three of the Sixers' stars in center Joel Embiid, forward Paul George, and guard Tyrese Maxey forced McCain into a large role immediately.

He proved up to the task. In 23 appearances, McCain averaged 15.3 points per game while shooting 46% from the floor—earning about 25 minutes per contest. He proved capable right out of the gates and earned an early spot as frontrunner in this year's Rookie of the Year race.

The 7-16 76ers will now have to try and dig out of their early-season hole without him.

