76ers to Sign Veteran Point Guard Reggie Jackson, per Report

The journeyman spent last year with the Denver Nuggets.

Liam McKeone

May 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a very busy offseason so far and it seems president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is not done yet. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers were planning to sign veteran point guard Reggie Jackson. Jackson has to clear waivers first after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, who acquired Jackson from the Denver Nuggets, along with three second-round picks.

Jackson won the 2022 NBA title with the Nuggets and spent last season as the team's primary ballhandler when Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were both off the floor. The 34-year-old averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists per night in that role, shooting 43.1% from the field. He was ultimately sent out of Denver for cap relief.

It is another veteran acquisition for Philadelphia, which has almost entirely reworked the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The franchise signed Paul George to a max contract in free agency, inked swingman Caleb Martin to a reasonable four-year agreement, and signed Andre Drummond to spell its superstar big man. All in, it looks like Embiid, Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin will be the only returning members from last year's roster who will play regular minutes.

Jackson will give Philly another veteran backcourt option along with Lowry, allowing for more flexibility. Additionally, Jackson's championship experience should not be overlooked. If the Sixers are to make it past the second round for the first time in many years they need players who know what it's like to make deep runs. Jackson qualifies, even if his best days are behind him.

Not exactly an earth-shattering free agency development, but one the Sixers should feel pretty good about.

