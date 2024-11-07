76ers' Tyrese Maxey Set to Miss 'Weeks' After Injuring Right Hamstring vs. Clippers
Amid a tire fire of a 2024-25 season, the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly received more bad news.
The 76ers will be without guard Tyrese Maxey for "weeks" due to a hamstring injury suffered during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a Thursday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
"Full evaluation coming later Thursday but sides are bracing for Maxey’s absence," Charania wrote. "Sixers will take careful approach with the injury."
Maxey, 24, is averaging 27.6 points, three rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in seven games this season. Just 11 days ago, he put up 45 points in a 118–114 76ers win over the Indiana Pacers—Philadelphia's only win of the young season thus far.
In addition to Maxey's injury, the 76ers are dealing with the suspension of center Joel Embiid for pushing a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, as well as the fact that forward Paul George has only played in two games.
Philadelphia is currently 1-6, tied for 14th in the Eastern Conference with the Milwaukee Bucks.