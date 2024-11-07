SI

76ers' Tyrese Maxey Set to Miss 'Weeks' After Injuring Right Hamstring vs. Clippers

Philadelphia has had an absolutely miserable year.

Patrick Andres

Tyrese Maxey prepares to take a free throw.
Tyrese Maxey prepares to take a free throw. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Amid a tire fire of a 2024-25 season, the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly received more bad news.

The 76ers will be without guard Tyrese Maxey for "weeks" due to a hamstring injury suffered during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a Thursday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

"Full evaluation coming later Thursday but sides are bracing for Maxey’s absence," Charania wrote. "Sixers will take careful approach with the injury."

Maxey, 24, is averaging 27.6 points, three rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in seven games this season. Just 11 days ago, he put up 45 points in a 118–114 76ers win over the Indiana Pacers—Philadelphia's only win of the young season thus far.

In addition to Maxey's injury, the 76ers are dealing with the suspension of center Joel Embiid for pushing a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, as well as the fact that forward Paul George has only played in two games.

Philadelphia is currently 1-6, tied for 14th in the Eastern Conference with the Milwaukee Bucks.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA