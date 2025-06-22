Pat McAfee's Co-Host Posts Insane Wager for Ex-Sixers Guard
Long after his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, T.J. McConnell is within arm's reach of winning an NBA Championship. Ahead of the winner-take-all Game 7, one analyst touched on laying down a shocking wager on the veteran point guard.
McConnell has long been a fierce competitor who doesn't back down in any situation. This mentality has served him well in the finals, as he's shined on the game's biggest stage. Through the first six games of the series, McConnell is averaging 11.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG playing just 19 minutes a night.
Throughout the finals, McConnell has received endless praise for the boost he's been able to provide the Indiana Pacers. Among those who have constantly given him his flowers is former NFL punter Pat McAfee.
During Friday's installment of his daily talk show, McAfee's co-host Anthony DiGulio showed just how much of a McConnell supporter he is. Despite the odds being such a long shot, he bet on the scrappy guard to take home Finals MVP.
"I did put in a TJ ticket this morning for +11000," DiGulio said. "I put in $25 to win $2,775."
It's rare for a role player to take home Finals MVP, but it's not impossible. Especially in the case of McConnell, as he's kept the Pacers afloat for stretches with Tyrese Haliburton dealing with a calf injury. His standout performance thus far came in Game 5 when he erupted for 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
McConnell and the Pacers will attempt to complete their Cinderella story run Sunday night in Game 7 against the OKC Thunder.