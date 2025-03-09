All 76ers

Utah Jazz Will Sit Walker Kessler vs Sixers After Historic Outing

Walker Kessler is getting a rest night in Philadelphia after making history.

Justin Grasso

Feb 1, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) battle for a rebound during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Fresh off of a major performance against the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz standout Walker Kessler will sit against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

According to the official NBA injury report, Kessler’s absence is simply due to rest. He will take a seat for the third time in five games.

Before getting a rest night, Kessler dominated for the Jazz during a nine-point loss against the Raptors. In 33 minutes, Kessler shot 8-11 from the field and scored 18 points. On the boards, he accounted for 25 rebounds, getting a nice balance on the glass on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, Kessler protected the rim by swatting eight shots. He posted a stat line that very few players have. And the ones that have achieved it are in the Hoops Hall of Fame.

The only players in NBA history with at least 18 points, 25 rebounds, and eight blocked shots in a game are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dikembe Mutombo.

This season, Kessler has appeared in 48 games for the Jazz. The veteran center averaged 12 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks leading up to Sunday’s outing in Philadelphia.

When the Sixers and the Jazz met in Utah on December 28, Kessler accounted for 11 points, 11 rebounds, and one block. The Sixers beat the Jazz by three points at the time.

Kessler is one of many members of the Jazz’s roster to get Sunday’s outing off. He joins Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, Lauri Markkanen, and Collin Sexton.

