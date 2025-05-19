Aaron Gordon Thinks There Should Be More Time Between Games During the NBA Playoffs
The Denver Nuggets were unable to mount much of a resistance in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, falling 125-93 and into elimination. There's an argument to be made that the victorious side is simply deeper and more well-rounded than Denver—Nikola Jokic, for one, would agree. Aaron Gordon identified one way in which his team could have been better suited to knock off the No. 1 seed during his postgame commentary and it bucked the conventional wisdom that the NBA playoffs are too spaced out. The Nuggets forward thinks there should actually be more time in-between games.
"I would really, really appreciate it if there were a couple of days off in-between games in the playoffs," Gordon said. "Just to give all these professional athletes one more day of rest and you would see a higher level of basketball."
Game 6 of the Thunder-Nuggets series was Thursday night. Game 7 was Sunday. Eventually, guys are going to have to suit up and play or the NBA Finals wouldn't start until the 4th of July. A three—or even four-day gap seems less necessary in basketball than it does football. Heck, it's verging on being the same amount of rest the NFL gives players in-between contests as they attempt to monetize every day of the week on the calendar.
Gordon had just been eliminated so the frustration is understandable. But there are not many people out there who are going to join his cause for giving NBA players more off days in the playoffs.