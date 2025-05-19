Nikola Jokic Had Incredibly Relatable Quote After Nuggets Lose Game 7
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was clearly upset with his team's performance in Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, which ended with a 125–93 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Nuggets are now eliminated in the semifinals for the second consecutive postseason since winning the NBA title in 2023. It's another opportunity that has slipped away for Jokic, who is in his prime as the league's best player.
How will Jokic deal with this loss over the next couple days? Well, the only way he knows how.
"The next couple of days is gonna be a lot of beer probably," Jokic deadpanned when asked by the media what's next.
Jokic will be back and, Denver hopes, better than ever next season as the Nuggets make another run at it. For now, he'll go home and figure out how to propel his team over the top next year and beyond as he looks to capture his second NBA title.