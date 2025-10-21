Aaron Nesmith Agrees to New Contract With Pacers Ahead of 2025-26 NBA Season
The Pacers got an important piece of business done just before the onset of the 2025-26 NBA season.
Indiana and guard Aaron Nesmith agreed to a new two-year extension on Monday, which will keep 26-year-old with the organization through the 2028–29 campaign, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday. The contract is worth $40.4 million in total, so Nesmith will collect around $20.2 million per season, which is the max salary he was eligible to earn.
Nesmith, a former first-round draft pick by the Celtics in 2020, has spent the last three seasons with the Pacers. Last season, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting at an impressive 43.1% clip from three-point range.
In addition to his prolific shooting, Nesmith is one of the league's best perimeter defenders, something he frequently displayed throughout Indiana's run to the NBA Finals. Now, he's being rewarded for his efforts on both sides of the ball with a lucrative two-year extension.
The contract won't come into play until next season, so he'll still earn the $11 million he was due in 2025–26.