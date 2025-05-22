SI

Aaron Nesmith’s Hot Shooting Streak to Save the Pacers Was Truly Historic

Nesmith saved the day—and joined the NBA playoff history books—with his fourth quarter shooting vs. the Knicks.

Tim Capurso

Nesmith's red-hot fourth quarter shooting was an NBA playoff first.
Nesmith's red-hot fourth quarter shooting was an NBA playoff first. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Aaron Nesmith was the real MVP in the Indiana Pacers' 138-135 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Tyrese Haliburton will be the main topic of discussion—and rightfully so—given his incredible game-tying shot at the fourth quarter buzzer, as well as his choke sign celebration, an ode to Pacers legend Reggie Miller in Indiana's stunning comeback win over the Knicks.

But the Haliburton shot doesn't happen without Nesmith, who saved the Pacers and joined the NBA playoff history books with his red-hot shooting, which included six made three-pointers in the fourth quarter

Nesmith is the first player in NBA history to make six three-pointers in the fourth quarter of a playoff game, according to NBA Communications.

Only six other players have made six three-pointers in a single quarter in playoff history, and none of them had done so in the fourth quarter, until Nesmith's eruption on Wednesday night.

The first of Nesmith's threes cut the Knicks' lead to 11 points with 3:14 remaining in the final period. His sixth three brought the Pacers to within two points of the Knicks with 22.1 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Haliburton's heroics.

Nesmith finished the game with 30 points on 8-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

