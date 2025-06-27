Ace Bailey's Agency Shuts Down Rumors About Him Refusing to Play for Jazz
One of the biggest storylines coming out of the 2025 NBA draft was Ace Bailey landing with the Utah Jazz as the No. 5 pick.
Bailey didn't work out for the Jazz, and reports swirled before the draft that he instructed one team selecting in the top five—either the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets or Jazz—not to select him.
On Friday, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported the Jazz won't be trading Bailey. And even though he hasn't reported to Utah yet—and fellow Jazz first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr. has—Bailey's representation wants to make it clear that, yes, the Rutgers star will suit up for Utah.
"He's thrilled to be going to Utah," GSE Worldwide president Andrew Witlieb said in an interview with Front Office Sports. "Obviously, it's an honor to be selected in the top five of the NBA draft. You know, we think he can do a lot of great things out there. He certainly should get a lot of playing time and he'll have a lot of chances to show what he can do.
"We think it's a great situation for him, basketball wise."
Witlieb also addressed the rumors that Bailey not working out for the club indicated he didn't want to land in Utah.
"I do think that was a story that was blown out of proportion," he said. "So many teams pick players that don't work out for them, frankly. ... We think that was an overrated thing. They saw him at the combine; they scouted him extensively last year. They had 10, 20 scouts at every single game. This was not a guy they did not have film on."
Bailey will have until Monday to report to Utah for summer league camp. If he does, that should quiet the speculation about his future in Salt Lake City.