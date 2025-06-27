SI

NBA Insider Shuts Down Ace Bailey Trade Speculation

Rumors are swirling around the rookie forward.

Patrick Andres

Adam Silver (left) and Ace Bailey (right) pose after Bailey's selection in the NBA draft.
Adam Silver (left) and Ace Bailey (right) pose after Bailey's selection in the NBA draft. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

After their winning percentage declined year-over-year for the fourth consecutive season, the last thing the Utah Jazz needed was a headache on draft night.

Counterintuitively, the Jazz steered directly into a potential storm—drafting forward Ace Bailey, an All-Big Ten performer at Rutgers whose representatives were rumored to want him on certain teams. Friday morning, however, ESPN's Shams Charania appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and shut down speculation Utah would attempt to move Bailey.

"As far as the conjecture—the Jazz are not going to be trading Ace Bailey," Charania said. "If he's playing in the NBA, he's playing for the Utah Jazz. That is just a matter of fact."

Bailey is Utah's highest draft selection since guard Dante Exum in 2014—a No. 5 pick who turned into a bust.

Opportunity is ample for Bailey in the Beehive State, which evidence suggests is growing substantially. Whether Bailey and his reps believe the basketball and cultural fits line up remains to be seen, but it appears that they will give it a try anyway.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA