Ace Bailey Makes Decision on Reporting to Jazz This Weekend
For the Utah Jazz and their fans, everything's coming up Aces.
Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey will report to the team Saturday, a Jazz representative told ESPN's Jonathan Givony Friday afternoon. Bailey, 18, was taken No. 5 in the NBA draft Wednesday out of Rutgers.
"We've had good communication with Ace Bailey and his representatives," the representative said. "We feel good about everything. Ace and his family are coming to Utah tomorrow. We'll have a press conference Sunday, and a practice Monday."
Bailey will now presumably begin his preparation for the NBA's Summer League, which is scheduled to begin July 10.
Leading up to the draft, considerable speculation swirled around whether Bailey, his representatives, or both would try to steer his draft destination—an uncommon-if-not-unheard-of practice. Those questions appear to have been put to bed.
"He's great," Utah president of basketball operations Austin Ainge said Wednesday of Bailey. "We were able to speak with him. He was super excited. We're super excited. We're expecting a very bright future."
Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Scarlet Knights this season, which ended with him on the All-Big Ten team.