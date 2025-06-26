SI

Ace Bailey Selected by Jazz at No. 5 Following Bizarre Draft Process

Ace Bailey arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Ace Bailey's NBA draft saga has finally come to an end.

The Rutgers forward was selected by the Utah Jazz with the No. 5 pick on Wednesday night, ending one of the strangest draft processes in recent memory.

Bailey was projected as a top-five pick but opted not to work out for any team, and even cancelled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. The way he handled himself ruffled feathers around the league.

Despite those issues, Bailey's talent won out, and the Jazz were willing to take a chance on him.

Bailey was a freshman during the 2024-25 season at Rutgers and averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. A versatile wing and an incredible shot-maker, Bailey has been on NBA radars for years.

He'll now play for the Jazz after a bizarre draft process.

