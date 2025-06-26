Ace Bailey Selected by Jazz at No. 5 Following Bizarre Draft Process
Ace Bailey's NBA draft saga has finally come to an end.
The Rutgers forward was selected by the Utah Jazz with the No. 5 pick on Wednesday night, ending one of the strangest draft processes in recent memory.
Bailey was projected as a top-five pick but opted not to work out for any team, and even cancelled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. The way he handled himself ruffled feathers around the league.
Despite those issues, Bailey's talent won out, and the Jazz were willing to take a chance on him.
Bailey was a freshman during the 2024-25 season at Rutgers and averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. A versatile wing and an incredible shot-maker, Bailey has been on NBA radars for years.
He'll now play for the Jazz after a bizarre draft process.